HONOLULU (KHON2) — Work is well underway at Zippy’s Restaurants’ first location outside of Hawaii. Construction restarted earlier this summer at the property on the corner of Badura and Montessouri, the southwest side of Las Vegas.

The restaurant was scheduled to open at the end of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic put things on pause. Due to global supply chain issues related to construction materials and kitchen equipment, there is still no opening date.

A Zippy’s spokesperson told KHON2 that key pieces of equipment that will bring the building to life are still on backorder with no firm delivery date, so they can’t provide an estimated opening date.

Back in August, former Hawaii resident Michael Haskins — who moved to Las Vegas last year — said he was thrilled to see some movement on the new Zippy’s site. He took these photos on Wednesday, Nov. 2, to show what the location looks like now:

Work is well underway at Zippy’s Restaurants’ first location outside of Hawaii, located at the corner of Badura and Montessouri in the southwest side of Las Vegas, Nov. 2, 2022. (Courtesy: Michael Haskins)

In 1966, brothers Francis and Charles Higa opened their first Zippy’s restaurant on King Street in Honolulu. Over the years, it has become a local institution, with dozens of locations on Oahu, Maui, Big Island, and — coming soon — Las Vegas.