New pedestrian scramble intersection markings in Waikiki installed

Local News

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City designed and installed new pilot pedestrian scramble crosswalk markings at the intersection of Kalakaua Avenue and Lewers Street in Waikiki.

This pilot striping project, also known as a Barnes’ Dance, is intended to improve the visibility of the crosswalk and safety of pedestrian crossings at this busy intersection.

Pedestrians may scramble, or cross in any direction during the exclusive pedestrian crossing phase when all vehicular traffic is stopped.

With less traffic in Waikiki, the installation was faster and less disruptive.

The City says that if the pilot program is successful, similar markings may be used at other intersections with an exclusive pedestrian crossing phase.

Trending Stories