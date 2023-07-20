HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you shop at Whole Foods, then you’ll soon be able to pay with your palm.

Whole Foods — which is owned by Amazon — will integrate the “Amazon one” technology at all U.S. stores by the end of 2023.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Amazon One is a biometric technology that lets users pay for items by placing a palm over a scanning device.

Shoppers first have to enroll with their credit or debit card; and then, they’ll have to scan their palm over an Amazon One device inside a Whole Foods.

After that, they can pay by simply waving their hand over a device.

Amazon released a statement to explain how the technology works and why its customers will love it.

Amazon Web Services’s palm recognition service for identification, payment, loyalty membership, and entry at over 400 locations across the U.S.—reaches a critical milestone with more than 3 million uses, Whole Foods Market stores are going all in. By the end of this year, all 500+ Whole Foods Market locations in the U.S. will offer Amazon One for payment and Prime membership benefits. This means Whole Foods Market customers who choose to use Amazon One will no longer need their wallet or even a phone to pay—they can simply hover their palm over an Amazon One device. For Prime members who link their Amazon One profile with their Amazon account, savings will automatically be applied. It’s that simple. — Amazon

According to Amazon’s announcement, those who are first-time Amazon One users can pre-enroll online with their credit or debit card, Amazon account and mobile number with the process taking only about a minute.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Once you have enrolled, then as Amazon Prime members you will immediately begin accessing savings and other Prime member benefits.