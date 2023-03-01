HONOLULU (KHON2) — Being too sick to stay in a shelter but not sick enough for the hospital is an issue that the Institute for Human Services is looking to address through a new triage center specifically for homeless individuals.

The director of the Emergency Services Department said the ‘Imi Ola Piha Triage Center is an important stopgap for treating the homeless.

“If they go to the ERs and they’re not sick enough to stay in the hospital, they’re right back out on the streets. If they’re too sick to go in the shelter, the shelters don’t accept them,” said Dr. James Ireland. “So, there’s a significant number of homeless individuals, houseless individuals who are in this kind of grey zone where you can’t go left and you can’t go right.”

The IHS said the Triage Center is right in the middle, however. The executive director told KHON2 that shelters are not always optimal for chronic users.

“So, I thought okay, what can we do to provide sort of a sanctuary for people when they really want to detox and do it in a way that’s humane by providing medications,” said Connie Mitchell.

“We want to be able to deliver services that are much-needed by our people who are on the street and really give them a new lease on life, you know. We want to get them to permanent housing; so, that’s where we’re really going with this.” Connie Mitchell, Institute for Human Services executive director

Rep. Scott Nishimoto has a personal tie to the issue — he was classmates with the 48-year-old woman who was killed outside the Kapolei police station in February, 2022.

“And, I feel like if we had something like this, there would’ve been a place for police to take her,” Rep. Nishimoto said. “Now that we have this, maybe things like that won’t happen.”

While the building is a medical detox facility specifically for homeless, there are only eight beds; and officials say much more will be needed.

“If this model is as successful as I think it’s going to be, we need to replicate it.” Dr. James Ireland, Emergency Services Department director

“Yeah, eight beds is not enough; but you know the plan is for them to take seven days here to detox and then roll over to another, another form of housing,” Rep. Nishimoto said.

“And, help people get out of here,” Dr. Ireland said, “whether it’s to shelter or housing or other places that are appropriate, once they’re stabilized and that’s the key, they need to be stabilized.”