New mural in Waikīkī spreads Aloha through Hawaiian Lei

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Have you ever heard the phrase, “There is no heart without art?”

The Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort was the first to feature the “heart of hope” by lighting up rooms in the shape of a red heart.

Now they have a new mural that captures the stories of Hawaiʻi, yet spreads the spirit of Aloha.

The hotel partnered with local organization 808 Urban to bring a series of ten Hawaiian Lei paintings to Kalākaua Ave.

For more information on 808 Urban, visit their website at www.808urban.org.