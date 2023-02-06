HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services said they are making efforts to modernize payment systems for the City’s transportation system.

Through these efforts, 1,700 city parking meters now accept parking payments through the Park Smarter mobile app.

These parking meters are located on selected on-street City parking stalls and can be identified by their Park Smarter sticker.

A parking meter located at selected on-street City parking stalls in Honolulu, Hawaii with a Park Smarter sticker. (City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services) A Park Smarter sticker placed on parking meters located at selected on-street City parking stalls in Honolulu, Hawaii. (City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services)

Each sticker will have its own unique Parking Zone Number that is used to pay on Park Smarter. The app only accepts credit card payments and can be downloaded for free on iOS and Android smart devices.

This new payment method brings no changes to parking fees and you still have the option to pay with coins at the meters.