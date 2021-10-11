New mobile wellness vehicle aims to give pet owners affordable services

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pet owners know that caring for their four-legged friend can be costly.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), families can spend more than a thousand dollars a year on their pets. One local group is hoping to alleviate some of those costs.

Poi Dogs & Popoki teamed up with PetSmart to bring a mobile wellness clinic to Ka Makana Ali’i over the weekend. The clinic offered services from licensed veterinarians.

If you missed Sunday’s clinic, the mobile clinic will be at various locations across the island.

Saturday, Oct. 16 – Nanakuli Library in Nanakuli, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17 – Mililani PetSmart at Mililani Town Center, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 25 – Laie Shopping Center in Laie, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

