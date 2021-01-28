New mobile adoption, spay/neuter van for Humane Society

File – New mobile transport vehicle outside the Hawaiian Humane Society in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Jan. 14, 2021. (Hawaiian Humane Society)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the Hawaiian Humane Society located in Honolulu, it may be difficult for some to access their services due to a range of reasons like distance and traffic. Some of those services will soon be mobile with their new transport vehicle.

The new mobile adoption and spay/neuter transport van was unveiled earlier in January, 2021. The Humane Society will have greater access to the needs of the community soon enough.

“This van greatly improves accessibility to our services to so many on the island,” says Jessica Tronoski, communications director for Hawaiian Humane Society.

“The van is equipped with 21 kennels, air conditioning, storage and refrigeration,” Tronoski said. “So, not only will this van allow us to bring adoption services to other communities throughout the island, but it will also allow us to do mobile vaccination and microchipping events.”

The Humane Society says, the van will just help pet owners but the community as a whole.

“It not only helps minimize the overpopulation of pets on the island and in the community,” says Tronoski. “But it also is a benefit for your pet health-wise. There can be behavioral changes, their temperament and things can be calmed down just by spaying and neutering.”

The van was shipped from the continental U.S. across the Pacific Ocean by Matson free of charge — another testament of generosity.

“This van has actually been in the works for many, many years,” says Tronoski.

“The van itself was actually a dream and a donation from a very generous donor. So, that’s how it came to be. It was their dream and they wanted to make it happen and upon their passing, they donated the van to us for this exact purpose.”

This new van is just the first in a series of launches planned for the year by the Hawaiian Humane Society.

To learn more about adoption or fostering an animal, visit their website here.