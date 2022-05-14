MILILANI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A brand new building was dedicated for Mililani Middle School on Saturday, May 14.

The blessing of the school’s new Building J and Cafeteria Lanai included speeches from Mililani Middle School principal Elynne Chung, Gov. David Ige, and Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Students, parents, staff, and community members attended the blessing of the new three-story building which has 15 classrooms.

The school will now move to a single-track school year starting Aug. 1.

Since the school was first opened in 1998, students were on a year-round multi-track calendar where students were divided into four groups.

Mililani Middle School Building J blessing, Mililani, Hawaii, Saturday, May 14, 2022

Mililani Middle School Building J blessing, Mililani, Hawaii, Saturday, May 14, 2022

Mililani Middle School Building J blessing, Mililani, Hawaii, Saturday, May 14, 2022

Efforts to get the new building started in 2014. The construction of the building started in January 2020.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

The Hawaii Department of Education said there are 1,585 students enrolled at the school.