HONOLULU (KHON2) — UH Manoa recently discovered a new species of wasp. UH entomologists from the College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources named the new wasp species Mymaromma menehune.

Mymarommatoidea is a group of miniscule wasps around 0.5 mm in length and had been emerging from branches of a banyan tree on campus.

UH Manoa said these living individuals in their natural environment have never been recorded in scientific literature.

“It’s such a big world, so many little creatures living their lives doing all kinds of different things that us bigger, clumsier humans don’t often pick up on,” said David Honsberger, UH Manoa graduate research assistant. “Here, a tiny beautiful wasp about the size of a grain of dust, finds the eggs of another tiny insect laid in the texture of bark, and parasitizes and develops in them.”

This species belongs to the last major group of parasitoid wasps and entomologists have little to no records of these wasps and no records of what they parasitize or how they develop.

Researchers collected the banyan branches and then scanned them under a microscope to locate any eggs laid on or under the bark. Their next steps were to isolate the eggs in gel caps to see what would emerge.

This group of wasps has a very unique body structure due to the back of their heads expanding like a bellows and their mandibles push outward instead of cut. They also have fore wings with long hair like structures around the edges and hind wings consisting of just a stalk that forks at its end.

Researchers report these wasps were first discovered 100 years ago but remained unnamed until now.

To read their full report on this recent discovery head to UH Manoa’s website.