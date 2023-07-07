HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Honolulu City Council passed a measure that increases eligibility for real property tax credits from $60,000 to $80,000.

This means Oahu homeowners who make less than $80,000 in annual income would see their property tax credit capped at 3% of their income.

“The idea here is to help people who need it the most. We want to make sure they don’t have to sell their homes and move to the mainland. That’s the idea,” said Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters.

The new law is set to go into effect Jan. 1, 2024, with the deadline to apply by Sept. 30, 2023.

The city and county of Honolulu will send public notices informing residents of the new law.