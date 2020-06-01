New Maui County directive expedites permits for business repairs, renovations impacted by COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino is working with county agencies to permits for repairs and renovations for businesses affected by COVID-19.

“Shuttered businesses have helped flatten the curve of the coronavirus in our community, and now they have the opportunity to do certain repairs and renovations with an expedited permit review process,” Mayor Victorino said. “The County of Maui will help businesses do what they need to do to transition to the new normal, a stronger, healthier island community and more resilient economy.”

Mayor Victorino’s directive for expedited review of certain repairs and renovations will remain in effect until further notice.

Businesses affected by Mayor Victorino’s directive include those that have been fully or partially closed because of COVID-19 impacts. These businesses may conduct repairs, renovations and maintenance.

With expedited review:

Initial review of building permits (that do not require electrical or plumbing permits) will be completed in 15 calendar days or the application will be considered approved.

Initial Special Management Area application review will be completed in 15 calendar days or the application will be considered approved or an exemption or minor permit will be issued.

Initial review of electrical and plumbing permits will be completed in 15 calendar days, but there is no automatic approval. Applicants can contact Community Liaison Don Couch in the Office of the Mayor at 270-7855 to indicate that they are submitting an application for permits that are eligible for expedited review.

This directive does not include:

Expansion of or additions to existing structures

New structures

Any work that involves ground-alterations or excavation

Any work on non-conforming structures

Any work outside the scope of the permit

Any other applicable permitting requirements

Waiver or release of any other applicable federal, state or county requirements

Suspension of any pending or future enforcement action

