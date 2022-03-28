HONOLULU (KHON2) — This week MangoMango Dessert is set to open their second location in Ala Moana Center. Their new location will be located next to Island Brew Coffeehouse in the Bloomingdale’s wing.

MangoMango Dessert is a Hong-Kong-inspired dessert spot offering tasty mango infused fruit teas, handmade desserts, blended drinks and more. They sell traditional style Hong Kong sweet soup with almonds, walnuts, red dates, yams and sesame.

Courtesy: MangoMango Dessert

Their first location at Pearlridge Center opened their doors at the end of December 2020 and saw a great turnout, with people coming in daily to buy and try their yummy desserts. Their second location will open their doors Wednesday, March 30, at 11 a.m. The newest MangoMango Dessert will take over a 1,000 square-foot space previously occupied by Pierre Marcolini.

To celebrate the opening of their second Hawaii location in Ala Moana Center, MangoMango Dessert will have deals for customers. For five days from Wednesday, March 30, through Sunday, April 3, MangoMango Dessert will offer a buy-one-get-one free promotion on all drinks. There is a limit of two free drinks per customer.

Their full menu can be available for take-out, so people always have the option to get their favorite desserts on the go and enjoy it at home.

Courtesy: MangoMango Dessert

To get a preview of the tasty mango desserts, visit MangoMango Dessert’s website.