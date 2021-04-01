New, locally-owned rideshare company seeks drivers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new Hawaii-based rideshare company is looking to recruit drivers across the state.

The locally owned company, Holoholo, is offering a marketplace of community drivers for people in Hawaii looking to request a ride within minutes.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Similar to other rideshare companies, Holoholo allows users to request a driver from their smartphone, see the cost of the ride and have reliable transportation to their local destination. The company is operating on Oahu, Big Island, Maui, Lanai and Kauai.

Holoholo says unlike other rideshare companies, it is offer features like the “green vehicle option” and locally operated offices where customers can experience face-to-face interaction.

“It is incredibly important to me that with our industry knowledge and resources that we do everything in our power to help create a more sustainable Hawaii while giving earning opportunities to our local residents and providing safe, reliable transportation,” said SpeediShuttle CEO Cecil Morton.

To become a driver, you must:

Be 21 years or older

Have a minimum three years of driving experience

Pass a comprehensive background and driver history check

Have an operating 4-door vehicle, with a minimum of three seats. The vehicle must be eight years old or newer. Limousines and trucks do not qualify.

Have a functioning smartphone with an ability to download the Holoholo Driver App

Read and accept best-driver practices

Pass a pre-trip inspection

Pass ongoing wellness checks

Drivers must also provide the following information:

Valid Hawaii driver’s license

Proof of residency

Vehicle registration

Personal vehicle insurance

Hawaii vehicle inspection

Interested participants can apply by downloading the drivers’ Holoholo app from the Google Play or Apple Store and completing the application.

After Holoholo reviews the application, the company will invite qualified drivers to an in-person car inspection and training session. On approval, the company will then activate the driver’s account.