HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starting next year, Hawaii residents ages 72 to 79 may get a four-year “kupuna” driver’s license, if they don’t have conditions that could impair their driving ability. This extends the renewal period from two years to four years.

This change to Hawaii’s law takes effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The four-year kupuna driver’s license will be available to residents who are:

Ages 72 and older but younger than 80

Free of conditions that could impair their ability to drive

The renewal fee is $20.

Residents ages 72 and older who have conditions that could impair their driving ability will still be eligible for two-year driver’s licenses if they submit a medical report (Form DOT-H2058).

There are also potential renewal options for 71-year-old residents whose current eight-year license expires on Dec. 29, 2022.

Eight-year license: Renew within six months of expiration, no later than Dec. 28, and still be age 71 at time of renewal and have no impairments.



Renew within six months of expiration, no later than Dec. 28, and still be age 71 at time of renewal and have no impairments. Two-year license: Renew on Dec. 29 or 30, on or just after the license expires but before ACT 159 takes effect.



Renew on Dec. 29 or 30, on or just after the license expires but before ACT 159 takes effect. Four-year “kupuna” driver’s license: Renew in 2023 and within 90 days of the expiration date of the current license.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Reminder: An expired license may not be accepted as a valid government-issued form of ID. For more information, click here.