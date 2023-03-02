HONOLULU (KHON2) – Lemon Supply recently held its grand opening for its new location Wednesday, March 1 at Ward Village.

The 451-square-foot storefront offers customers tasty beverages like Yuzu, Li Hing Mui and Pink Raspberry Lemonade.

“Lemon Supply is the newest concept from the team behind Scratch Kitchen, a favorite in our neighborhood,” said Jeff Chen, Senior General Manager of Ward Village. “At Ward Village, we’re always looking for ways to help our current tenants expand their businesses and welcome new concepts to our growing community.”

Lemon Supply had a soft opening in Feb and is happy to be officially open to the public offering more yummy flavors for people to try.

If you are eager to stop by you can expect freshly pressed beverages, craft lemonades, a variety of milk drink options and different tea lemonades.

“Ward Village provided us with a fantastic opportunity to expand our brand and share our love for simple and tasty drinks year-round,” said Gary Chen, owner of Lemon Supply. “We are thrilled to provide community members with high-quality, handcrafted juices and more.”

Lemon Supply’s mission is to reduce waste and to recycle as much as possible. They pledge to recycle each used lemon peel to create a treat called “Lemon Jerky” for customers to eat.

They also offer Lemon Supply Mason jars for customers to reduce plastic waste. If you purchase a mason jar with them, you can bring your jar back for a refill at a discounted price.

You can also pick up food from scratch kitchen to pair with your freshly pressed lemonade along with other breakfast food items.

Lemon Supply will be open every day, Sunday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the South Shore Market in Ward Village.

For more information about their new location, you can follow them on Instagram. For more information about Ward Village head to their website.