New legislation aims to stop horrific animal mutilation videos, could help bolster Hawaii laws

A new federal law is closing the loopholes surrounding a dark and disturbing form of animal abuse that’s become more widespread in the digital age.

The federal ordinance aims to crack down on so-called “crushing” videos, where small animals are tortured in a twisted fetish.

The law, which was signed by President Trump Monday, makes animal cruelty a felony and criminalizes the acts of crushing, burning, drowning, suffocation, impalement or other violence causing “serious bodily injury” to animals.

It furthers penalties of a 2010 law against videos to include acts that are not captured on film.

“We live in an interesting world where there are those of us who really care about animals and even those who don’t particularly have animals in our lives, we find this horrible,” said Hawaiian Humane Society Director of Community Relations Daniel Roselle.

Hawaii state laws already outlaw forms of animal cruelty and torture, but Roselle believes the new regulations will help enforce what is already on the books.

“We’re talking about videos, animal cruelty videos this federal law makes it a crime to transmit those videos. So any law in our view that advances animal welfare and pushes back against animal cruelty is a good thing and it certainly bolsters the state’s laws.”

The Hawaiian Humane Society was also quick to point out that other forms of animal cruelty that are less shocking could be more common.

“This law obviously addresses some of the worst of the worst. But there are things like leaving a dog tied up by the neck in the hot sun that damaged their sun that sunburned them. Leaving them without enrichment without companionship that leaves them in a way where they don’t have the time and experience that allows them to grow into happy friendly animals.” Roselle added.

They also feel like it is important for neighbors to be aware of signs of abuse.

“Our hope is even if the public hears about the crushing videos that are in this law, that they think really and they look into our community and see what’s happening. Even if it’s not as quote egregious as crushing videos.”