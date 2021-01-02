New laws in starting in 2021 in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) –With the new year comes new laws.

Hawaii becomes the first state in the nation to ban the sale of sunscreen containing two chemicals starting Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

Oxybenzone and octinoxate have been proven to be harmful to coral reefs.

Safe and effective alternatives according to the FDA are sunscreens containing zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.

Another measure that was originally set to go into effect Jan.1 is the new plastics ban.

The city is now giving businesses 90 extra days to adjust. So they now have until March 31. After that, food vendors must begin providing utensils made of bio-plastic, paper or other renewable materials, and they must be provided by request only.