HONOLULU (KHON2) — A law that aims to stop underage smoking is facing backlash from cigar enthusiasts who said it’s a prime example of government overreach.

Ikaika Jones is a cigar aficionado.

He said he’s been smoking stogies for years and drops between $500 to $600 a month ordering them online, where it’s cheaper.

“This is Cain Maduro Togo’s cigars,” Jones said holding up his latest purchase. “They came out to about $4 a stick. Over here is about $11, $12 a stick for these certain ones, if you can find them here.”

He said he just found out about the new law and he doesn’t like it.

“It’s going to affect me plenty because the price online is like one-third the price buying here,” Jones explained.

The new law SB 975 signed by Gov. Josh Green — starting July 1, it will make it illegal for tobacco products to be shipped to anyone in Hawaii that is not licensed by the state. It also requires all tobacco products, including e-cigs- or vapes to be taxed.

One of the main goals of the law is to prevent e-cigs and vapes like these from getting into the hands of kids — the governor said it’s a monumental first step in protecting island keiki from big tobacco.

Statistics show that one in three high schoolers in Hawaii are using e-cigs and one in 20 middle schoolers are using them.

Smokers like Jones agree it’s a good idea to stop kids from vaping but said it’s overreaching.

“I don’t see too many kids smoking cigars. How many kids do you see smoking cigars?” he asked.

“The typical guy that’s an adult and makes his own decisions and is purchasing online is, he’s collateral damage of all of this, and yeah, they’re upset about it,” explained cigar enthusiast Jon Fia.

But Fia said the change could benefit some businesses.

“It could kind of be a good thing for the local retailers, because you know, you’re supporting local,” he explained.

In a statement, the bill’s introducer Sen. Karl Rhoads said:

“This is an important bill in our battle against vaping and e-cigarette use and will eventually save us many lives because of the people it will divert from using tobacco.”

Even cigar enthusiasts like Jones admit, the change may force him to cut back.

“Guys gonna be buying less cigars,” he said.