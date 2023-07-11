HONOLULU (KHON2 ) — A new law prohibiting nepotism goes into effect Tuesday.

The law is meant to lend integrity to the process of state employment.

“Passage of this bill ensures opportunities are based on talent, skill, and

qualifications rather than family connections,” said Kee Campbell, Enforcement Director,

Hawai‘i State Ethics Commission.

Compliance with the new law requires that individuals not be hired or supervised by relatives or household members and contracts not be awarded to businesses owned by relatives or household members. The restrictions can be found on the Ethics Commission’s website.

Violation of the nepotism law includes a fine up to $1,000 per violation as well as the possibility of favorable treatment being voided.

The law does not apply to employees in the legislative or judicial branches.

“This new law helps to reinforce the public’s confidence in the integrity of our

state government,” said Wes Fong, Chair of the Hawai‘i State Ethics Commission.