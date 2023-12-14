HONOLULU (KHON2) — The New Year is less than three weeks away. Among the changes we’ll see come January 1 are a new Department of Law Enforcement (DLE).

The DLE merges five state law enforcement entities into one giving them more bang for their buck fighting crime. And even though it hasn’t launched yet, officials said it’s already taking bad guys down.

The new Department of Law Enforcement brings together five state agencies in what they are calling a force multiplier.

“What that means is the talent, the resources the equipment that all of these traditional, traditionally separated agencies had we’re bringing it together,” explained the DLE Deputy Director Jared Redulla.

So instead of 15 narcotics agents investigating the Fentanyl crisis, he said they’ve got the manpower of 400.

“That’s just one example of the kinds of things we can do really quickly because we’re consolidated in the same agency now,” Redulla said.

Merging the departments started two years ago. And even though it doesn’t officially launch until January 1 Sen. Glenn Wakai, chair of the Public Safety and Intergovernmental and Military Affairs Committee, said the DLE is already making an impact.

“The Department of Law Enforcement has already confiscated 3000 pounds of fireworks, which would be causing us havoc come New Year’s Eve. So I think they’ve really shown their value,” Wakai said. “It’s not going to be business as usual. If you’re a criminal in Hawaii, you should be aware, government’s coming after you in the years ahead.”

When the department launches January 1, Redulla said there are just a few things that the public will be able to see that are different.

“The public will be able to recognize the now newly issued khaki brown colored uniform shirts and our green, dark green pants,” added Redulla.

All DLE officers will also be wearing a seven-point badge, similar to what state sheriffs currently wear. And vehicles will have different markings.

According to Redulla, the DLE intends to increase transparency and efficiency. They are also looking at technological upgrades and tools to more effectively fight crime.

“Things like body worn camaras, they’re great but we also have to make sure the footage collected by those cameras can be lawfully presented in court,” Redulla explained.

The DLE was one of many state, federal and county agencies that would have benefited from a massive first responders technology campus proposed for Central Oahu. After Governor Josh Green shut that down, the DLE had to go back to the drawing board regarding a new training facility.

Something Senator Wakai said is a vital piece of the puzzle.

“When you talk about public safety, a vast majority of its success is based on well trained officers. So it’s very important,” Wakai explained.

According to Wakai, the DLE is considering a location near the airport on Nimitz Highway for its new training center.

“Director Lowe was looking at that particular facility, that plot of land to be the training facility, and I think legislatively, he’s asking for $6 million dollars for design and planning of that area to be the footprint for a daily training facility,” said Wakai.

Redulla said until they are able to build a new training center they plan on staying at their current training facility near Dillingham Blvd.