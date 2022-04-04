HONOLULU (KHON2) — New Kids on the Block are coming to Hawaii to perform for the first time in three decades! Their shows will be held at the Blaisdell Arena on Friday, Aug. 5, and Saturday, Aug. 6.

R&B superstars TLC will also be joining them on stage.

The shows for both dates will start at 8 p.m.

Hawaii residents who want tickets can get them starting on April 9 at 10 a.m. Hawaii Time. There’s no password needed.

“That gets tickets in the hands of the people of Hawaii first,” said Rick Bartalini, concert promoter. “We don’t wanna see all those scalpers are charging ten times the price like we had with local boy Bruno Mars years back. It was such an outrage, and we don’t wanna be a part of that.”

The promoter said if any out-of-state purchases slip through, those tickets will be canceled and returned to the inventory for Hawaii residents to purchase.

Up to eight tickets can be purchased per person at TicketMaster.com, or charge by phone at (800) 745-3000. People can also buy tickets in-person at the Blaisdell box office at 777 Ward Avenue Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The last time New Kids on the Block was in Hawaii was about 30 years ago.