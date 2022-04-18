HONOLULU (KHON2) — Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block announced on video a third concert for Hawaii.

R&B superstars TLC will also be joining them on stage just like in the first two concerts.

The new concert is on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. at the Blaisdell Arena. Those tickets go on sale for Hawaii residents only on Saturday, April 23 at 10 a.m. There is no password required. Eight tickets may be bought for each credit card.

Concert organizers said the concert was added because of the demand.

The other 8 p.m. concert dates Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6 were sold out. Promoters said Saturday tickets were sold out within hours of going on sale.

Tickets can be bought online at the Tickemaster website or charging by phone at (800) 745-3000. Tickets are sold in-person at the Blaisdell box office from Monday to Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Neal Blaisdell Center is located at 777 Ward Avenue,