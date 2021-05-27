New ‘Kapena School of Music’ to open soon

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The music group Kapena started a wave of island music in 1984 that continues till this day.

They are officially stepping into the next chapter of their lives in June.

Its called “Kapena School of Music and Creative Expression,” at Windward Mall.

KHON2 met with one of the members, Kalenaku DeLima, to learn how the public can learn to play and sing their music.

What can be expected at the music school?

“Of course, we are excited to offer weekly private and group lessons here at the Kapena School of Music, as well as monthly workshops, master classes, and kanikapila jam sessions, which I am most excited about,” says DeLima, president of Kapena School of Music.

“But the idea of the Kapena School of Music came about in about 2017 and it was actually at a performance. It kind of just hit me while we were on stage, this platform that we’ve been blessed with, to share our music and what a huge impact we had on our community, and as a lot of you know, my dad is coming on to 40 years in the music industry and so I took it as our opportunity to now turn around and say thank you to the community who has kept Kapena in the business for almost 40 years. And this is our next step in the journey. Of course, we will continue to keep performing live but this is kind of our way to connect more with our community, do some things that can give back and just meet everyone who has supported us for so long,” DeLima said.

What types of services will be offered?

“So we are starting, in June, ‘ukulele, bass, voice and piano lessons for private,” says DeLima.

“We are also offering group choir and group ‘ukulele, and for our members, we’re going to be offering free master classes, workshops, kanikapila sessions and even for non-members to come in and sit in on those workshops as well,” DeLima said.

Where can everyone go to sign up and register?

“We have a website, kapenaschoolofmusic.com. You can email me directly at kapenaschoolofmusic@gmail.com or follow us on Instagram and Facebook @kapenaschoolofmusic.”

Last question: When will the school be open?

“We are expecting to open on June 1st, and throughout the month of June, we’ll be starting a bunch of our classes and then we will be putting in new classes as the months progress,” says DeLima.

“So, we are getting started really soon and once we get rolling, we’re going to add in the whole gang, so we’re excited,” DeLima said.

