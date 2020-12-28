New Kakaako mural to represent hope and unity

[HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new on-street mural is making its way to SALT at Our Kaka’ako.

The artwork, which features a woman stringing a plumeria lei with her two children, is called ‘A‘ohe hana nui ke alu ‘ia, which means “No task is too big when done together by all.”

Local artist Kai‘ili Kaulukukui began painting the street on Friday, Dec. 25, and is expected to complete the artwork by Tuesday, Dec. 29. The mural will cover 3,000 square feet.

The on-street mural is expected cover a portion of Auahi Street, between Keawe and Coral Street.

“The Auahi Street mural shares an inspiring message of hope and unity to the Our Kaka‘ako and wider community at the end of a challenging year,” Dixie Diga, general manager of Colliers International, which is the property manager for SALT said. “We draw strength from this ‘ōlelo

no‘eau, which highlights the values of kākou, kuleana and ‘ohana, and the shared sense of community that Our Kaka‘ako is built upon.”

Painting is expected to continue on Monday, Dec. 28 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with Tuesday scheduled for final touches. A blessing and dedication ceremony is also expected to take place once the mural is complete.

The public is welcome to observe the mural’s progress while social distancing.

“Even though many of us are socially distancing and may feel isolated, we still need to

find ways to come together and move forward. The image of the mother with her children represents a deeper level of meaning – it’s not just about multiple hands getting a project done, but teaching and bringing the younger generation forward. I hope for viewers that it helps create that sense of deep emotional connection to one another and to this place. I’m truly excited to be part of this project,” Kaulukukui said.