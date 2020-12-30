New Kakaako mural located at SALT at Our Kaka’ako

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new on-street mural is now completed at SALT at Our Kaka’ako.

The artwork, which features a woman stringing a plumeria lei with her two children, is called ‘A‘ohe hana nui ke alu ‘ia, which means “No task is too big when done together by all.”

Local artist Kai‘ili Kaulukukui began painting the street on Friday, Dec. 25, and completed the artwork on Tuesday, Dec. 29. The mural covers 3,000 square feet.