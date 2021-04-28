New Kailua shop brings Montreal-style bagels to Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new bagel shop in Kailua is bringing a style of bagels that has never been seen before in Hawaii.

Empty Elle Bagels introduces Montreal-style bagels — a bagel that is smaller and sweeter than the New York-style bagel.

Every Montreal-style bagel at Empty Elle Bagels is created using traditional techniques. Bakers hand-roll, honey boil and prepare the treats without preservatives and sell them fresh daily.

There are an assortment of styles and flavors of bagels at the shop that help it live up to its philosophy of “bagels aren’t just for breakfast.” There are bagels made with fruit jam, eggs, pork jerky, lemon butter, Waimanalo greens and more.

There is an even a “Black” dessert bagel with Big Island dark chocolate coffee butter.

File – Assorted bagels at Empty Elle Bagels in Kailua, Hawaii, April 28, 2021. (Empty Elle Bagel photo)

File – The “JLT Toastie” bagel sandwich made with local Jerky Labs Beef jerky, Waimanalo greens, local tomato, house made schmear and melted cheese served on a grilled inside-out sesame bagel, Kailua, Hawaii, April 28, 2021. (Empty Elle Bagels photo)

Empty Elle Bagels’ owner, Tim Veling, fell in love with Montreal-style bagels in New Zealand, a popular location for the small and sweet bagels.

Veling began making and sharing his own Montreal-style bagels when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. He took the leap and opened a brick-and-mortar shop in Kailua after spending six months testing out menu items at pop-ups around Oahu.

Empty Elle Bagels is located at 143 Hekili St. in Kailua. It is open for dine-in and takeout from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.

Click here or follow Empty Elle Bagels on Facebook or Instagram for more information.