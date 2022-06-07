HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Ala Moana Center has a new K9 dog named Harley on the security team, according to the Ala Moana Center’s Instagram page.

Harley is a three-year-old German Shepard originally from the Czech Republic. Her training was completed in Pennsylvania. She is trained in explosive detection, apprehension and tracking.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

When she can she loves to enjoy treats and the beach.

Her handler is Megan who is an experienced law enforcement officer that recently moved to Hawaii from Idaho.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

In March 2018, the K9 Yup along with K9 officer Brandon Glenn joined the Ala Moana Center security team.