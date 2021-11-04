New interactive map tool that shows potential hazards in Hawaii launches ahead of wet season

A man stands along the beach as waves crash on shore before Hurricane Lane, Aug. 23, 2018, in Honolulu, Hawaii. (AP Photo/John Locher)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new interactive tool provides information on potential hazards statewide so Hawaii residents and visitors alike can know when and where power outages, flooding risks, earthquakes and volcanic activity are occurring across the islands.

The “Know Your Hazards” map is posted on the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) website and launches ahead of what’s known as “wet season.”

As hurricane season in Hawaii comes to an end, heavy precipitation follows — and that may bring flooding related impacts. Even typically dry areas can become flooded. The map, which was developed by Jonathan Levy, HI-EMA’s Geographic Information Systems (GIS) specialist, will help residents and visitors be aware of any incoming storm systems and potential dangers.

“Our Agency’s mission is to help the Hawaiʻi ʻohana prepare for, mitigate against, respond to, and recover from disasters and emergencies,” Levy said. “This tool helps our whole community be more aware of the current hazards in Hawaiʻi where they live, work, and play. It gives them the ability to make informed decisions on disaster preparedness and planning.”

The detailed mapping system can be used on both desktop and mobile devices. Click here to access it.