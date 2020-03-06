New illegal dumping law starts July 1

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some new rules are coming to Oahu in an effort to crack down on illegal dumping.

Starting July 1, the city will no longer need an employee to see someone dumping to go after them.

If someone uses a vehicle, for example, a truck to dump trash on the side of the road, the city can cite the vehicle’s owner even though that person may not have committed the crime.

Anyone given a citation will have 14 days to pay up or request a hearing to contest it.