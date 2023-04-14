HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Pearlidge Satellite City Hall will have new hours starting Monday, April 17, according to the City and County of Honolulu.

The new hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This new implementation is due to changes at the mall where the public can not enter until 10 a.m.

The new hours only apply to the Satellite City Hall at Pearlridge Center.

“We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the adjustment to our hours,” said Kim Hashiro, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services. “We are reaching out to those affected and will reschedule or allow them priority walk-in status on the same day as their scheduled appointment.”

You can make an appointment on AlohaQ.org.