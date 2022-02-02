New Honolulu water conservation program has tips for multi-unit building residents, managers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The ongoing Red Hill contamination crisis is top of mind for many — especially the Honolulu Board of Water Supply.

They are launching a new program specifically for people living in multi-unit homes to help spread the message of conservation.

The program raises awareness for residents of apartments, townhomes and condominiums since many of them have their water bill included in utilities. Officials said the time to conserve has arrived in light of three water sources being shut down due to Red Hill and hot summer months on the horizon.

“So a lot of the times, people that live in these large condominiums, they’re not receiving a water bill,” said BWS information specialist Steven Norstrom. “And so when you don’t receive a bill, you’re not really thinking about the water that you’re using.”

“Because of the situation with Red hill, the Board of Water supply has shut down three water sources, only as a precautionary measure, which means as we make up the deficit, we’re using other sources, we’re moving water around and there’s less water for our customers and for the community” Steven Norstrom, Board of Water Supply information specialist

The BWS WaterWisdom program will partner with multi-unit residences to put up mini posters with information on practical ways to conserve water.

“As I always put it, the small little things can make such a big difference. For example, checking for leaks around your apartment building. You know, leaks can happen in your toilet,” Norstrom said.

“Listening for sound, if you hear weird things in your apartment building, things like that, all those little things go a long way.” Steven Norstrom, BWS information specialist

In addition to WaterWisdom, the WaterSmart program gives property and resident managers the ability to track their building’s water usage and history. There will even be an incentive for the top five most-improved communities at the end of 2022.

“We’ll be rewarding through gift baskets and goodies that we’ll be working on, and this program as i mentioned earlier is just starting. So it’s going to evolve, it’s going to get a lot bigger, it’s ongoing,” Norstrom said.

“Because water is so precious. Everyone can understand the precious need of water, and by conserving water, we’ll just have more water for our customers and we won’t have to implement any conservation efforts as we get to summer.” STEVEN NORSTROM, Board of Water Supply INFORMATION SPECIALIST

