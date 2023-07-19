HONOLULU (KHON2) — Relief is coming for homeowners. Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi signed two measures into law on Wednesday, July 19.

Bill 37 which was signed into law provides a real property tax credit for homeowners whose property tax exceeds 3% of their income.

“The threshold for eligibility, for the credit has not been updated since 2014 and the home exemptions were not updated since 2019,” said Esther Kiaaina, Honolulu City Council. “We need to be better in considering these types of modifications on a more timely basis.”

To qualify for the tax credit, the combined income of all titleholders for the property must not exceed $80 thousand.

For this law, you will need to following qualifications to apply:

The total household income does not exceed $80,000;

no qualified titleholder owns any other real property during the applicable tax year;

the amount of property tax after applying the credit is not less than the minimum tax amount required, $300.

Bill 40, which the mayor also signed, increases the exemption amount from $100 thousand to $120 thousand for homeowners; and it is $140 thousand to $160 thousand for senior citizens.

The city said that you are entitled to the exemption rate if you have any of the following indicators:

You own and occupy the property as your primary residence;

registered to vote in the city of Honolulu;

file income tax returns as a resident of the state of Hawaiʻi;

reside in the city and plan to stay in your home for more than 270 days in a year.

If you live on a property that is your principle home, then the city is also encouraging you to file a home exemption with the real property assessment division.

This move will allow you to receive a reduction on your real property assessment and taxes.

According to the City Council, “property tax relief measures, Bill 37 (2022) and 40 (2022) aim to provide residents with tax relief to offset the high cost of living in Honolulu.”