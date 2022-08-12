HONOLULU (KHON2) – Starting September 1, the City and County of Honolulu said no-shows for road tests will now be prevented from making another appointment for 60 days.

They said those who miss their appointments will also forfeit the $8 deposit they are required to prepay for the behind-the-wheels exam.

You are asked to reschedule your appointment no later than 6 a.m. on the day of your appointment if you are not able to make it.

Road Test Locations

Sheridan Park Driver Licensing Center

833 Piikoi Street

Kapolei Hale Driver Licensing Center

1000 Uluohia Street

Koolau Driver Licensing Center

47-388 Hui Iwa Street

Wahiawa Hale Driver Licensing Center

330 N. Cane Street

Waianae Hale Driver Licensing Center

85-670 Farrington Highway (Tuesday & Thursday only)

The City and County said the purpose of a driving road test is to determine if the driver is able to safely operate a vehicle, use safe driving habits and apply knowledge of traffic laws in real life situations.

Road tests are done by appointment only and are conducted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. except on state holidays.

For more information on setting up a road test appointment head to the City and County of Honolulu’s website.