HONOLULU (KHON2) – Starting September 1, the City and County of Honolulu said no-shows for road tests will now be prevented from making another appointment for 60 days.
They said those who miss their appointments will also forfeit the $8 deposit they are required to prepay for the behind-the-wheels exam.
You are asked to reschedule your appointment no later than 6 a.m. on the day of your appointment if you are not able to make it.
Road Test Locations
- Sheridan Park Driver Licensing Center
833 Piikoi Street
- Kapolei Hale Driver Licensing Center
1000 Uluohia Street
- Koolau Driver Licensing Center
47-388 Hui Iwa Street
- Wahiawa Hale Driver Licensing Center
330 N. Cane Street
- Waianae Hale Driver Licensing Center
85-670 Farrington Highway (Tuesday & Thursday only)
The City and County said the purpose of a driving road test is to determine if the driver is able to safely operate a vehicle, use safe driving habits and apply knowledge of traffic laws in real life situations.
Road tests are done by appointment only and are conducted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. except on state holidays.
For more information on setting up a road test appointment head to the City and County of Honolulu’s website.