HONOLULU (KHON2) – Starting September 1, the City and County of Honolulu said no-shows for road tests will now be prevented from making another appointment for 60 days.

They said those who miss their appointments will also forfeit the $8 deposit they are required to prepay for the behind-the-wheels exam. 

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

You are asked to reschedule your appointment no later than 6 a.m. on the day of your appointment if you are not able to make it.

Road Test Locations

  • Sheridan Park Driver Licensing Center
    833 Piikoi Street

  • Kapolei Hale Driver Licensing Center
    1000 Uluohia Street

  • Koolau Driver Licensing Center
    47-388 Hui Iwa Street

  • Wahiawa Hale Driver Licensing Center
    330 N. Cane Street

  • Waianae Hale Driver Licensing Center
    85-670 Farrington Highway (Tuesday & Thursday only)

The City and County said the purpose of a driving road test is to determine if the driver is able to safely operate a vehicle, use safe driving habits and apply knowledge of traffic laws in real life situations. 

Road tests are done by appointment only and are conducted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. except on state holidays. 

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

For more information on setting up a road test appointment head to the City and County of Honolulu’s website