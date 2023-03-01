HONOLULU (KHON2) — Calling all Hawai’i actors and inspiring actors: there’s a new acting school in town.

Pacific Playhouse is Hawaii’s only Meisner-based scene study school.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Students will learn the foundations of the Meisner acting technique and tools to inform your acting skills in order to behave truthfully under imaginary circumstances.

Developed by American theatre practitioner Sanford Meisner, the Meisner technique teaches actors to respond to stimuli and trust your instincts.

The technique is centered around three tenets: emotional preparation, repetition and improvisation.

“The first and most foundational thing about repetition is that it connects to people,” said owner Nicholas B. Gianforti.

“If I’m standing across from you and looking at you, we’re already connected. We’re going to focus on each other. The second thing that’s really important about the Meisner technique is, I’m focusing on you. It’s not about me, and I have to look and listen and hear,” said Gianforti.

“The last part is listening. Listening is key to acting. Oftentimes new actors are sort of listening, but what they’re really doing is they’re waiting to say their line. As Meisner used to say, [you will learn how to] behave truthfully in imaginary circumstances,” added Gianforti.

Pacific Playhouse classes will be taught by Gianforti, an alumnus of Playhouse West, a top acting and repertory school in Los Angeles.

Beginning March 8, classes will be held twice a week on Wednesday evenings from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Held at Hawai’i Film Collective in Kaimuki, tuition is $200 monthly. Hawai’i Film Collective members receive a 15% discount. SAG-AFTRA members receive a 10% discount.