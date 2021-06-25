New home for Rainbow Warriors on track to be completed by fall, UH says

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The new home for the Rainbow Warrior Football team is on track to be completed this fall. University of Hawaii officials say the grandstands are almost up at the TC Ching Athletics Complex.

Turf replacement work is scheduled to be completed by early July.

UH was forced to fast track the $8.3 million project after Aloha Stadium announced in December of 2020 that the program would not be able to play home games there.

The warriors’ first game at the TC Ching field is scheduled for September 4 against Portland State University.

