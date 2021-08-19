New HNL Ballpark Batting Cages open for all on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — They just had their grand opening over the weekend of Saturday, Aug. 14.

HNL Ballpark Batting Cages on Oahu is now providing fun for the entire family and for athletes to perfect their swing.

KHON2 met with the owner, Darwin Nazarino, to find out more about HNL Ballpark Batting Cages.

How was that grand opening and the reception from the community?

“The grand opening was great,” Nazarino said. “We had a lot of family and friends come by. We had Representative Ty Cullen, he gave us a certificate. And Father Efren from St. Joseph, he blessed our facility for good fortune. But all in all, we had a good reception with family and friends and a lot of people came to play and hang out. It was a good time.”

What was the drive to bring this forth for the community?

“I think it’s really cool right now where we have our keiki on the continent getting through the championships,” Nazarino said.

Was that part of the push for this?

“Yes, we’re doing it for the kids now and for generations to come,” Nazarino said. “My family is a baseball family so we understand that baseball is year-round training, and we just want everyone in Hawaii to learn and be successful in this game of baseball.”

What makes this place unique compared to other batting cages that are out there?

“I think the facade of being in a ballpark,” says Nazarino. “We also have a golf simulator and a mezzanine and a shoe wall that sells exclusive shoes and Mana Athletic gloves with the Hawaiian flag on it which looks very exquisite.”

What are some measures being taken to keep this safe?

“When they walk in, we take their temperature,” Nazarino said. “We also have two different waivers: our liability waiver and COVID-19 waiver. We also disinfect everywhere, every time that people use the area.”

Is this something for everybody, from beginner to advanced?

“This is for everybody from beginner to advance to makule,” Nazarino said. “We even had dates here where boyfriend and girlfriend would throw to each other pitching in the machine. So, it’s for everybody.”

HNL Ballpark Batting Cages are located in Sand Island and are open every day from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

