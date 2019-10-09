New Hawaiian album with compositions about Aloha ʻĀina by celebrated musicians

HONOLULU (KHON2)

In Hawaiian culture, before there was a written language, all knowledge was passed down through word of mouth, music, chant and dance.

If you listen to a lot of Hawaiian music, you will realize the song is talking about the time it was written in, telling us the story of that era.

In a new compilation album by many of Hawai’i’s celebrated musicians entitled “Kūhaʻo Maunkea”, brand new compositions and songs are written about the era we live in today.

But the big theme about this album…Aloha ʻĀina, or the love and connection between man and land.

