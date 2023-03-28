HONOLULU (KHON2) — For a limited time, residents and visitors in Hawaii will get a chance to taste Mcdonald’s newest baked good.

This statewide sweet treat will be filled with guava and a vanilla creme running down the center in the middle of the pastry that has a sugar-crisped crust and will be sold beginning Tuesday, March 28.

Courtesy: McDonalds Hawaii

All 73 Mcdonald’s in Hawaii will carry this warm treat and will only be available for six weeks or until supplies last.

There are a couple of other items on the list that stay year-round.

Hawaii special menu items:

Fried Haupia and/or Taro Pies – this is a pastry with a pudding-like filling inside the pie crust.

Breakfast platter – this consists of Spam, Portuguese sausage, eggs, and rice. This menu item also comes with soy sauce.

Kona coffee and Hawaiian Islands Passion Fruit Na Pali iced tea.

At some locations in Hawaii, you can find cut pineapple and the McTeri Deluxe, which is a teriyaki burger.

The items on the menu only found in Hawaii are mixed in with the regular list, which means people have to carefully read the list of food options or ask if a specific location has an item.

Also new for Mcdonald’s in Hawaii is their TikTok which will include behind-the-scenes moments and fun Hawaii-inspired content.

For more information visit their website.