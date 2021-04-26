New go-kart track opens at Aloha Stadium Swap Meet

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is a new, fun attraction at the Aloha Stadium Swap Meet.
“BTR Karting” has opened a go-kart track near the main entrance on Salt Lake Boulevard.
There are single-rider and dual-rider options. Each ride costs $30 and includes 25 laps around a controlled track.
The new go-kart track is open on weekends from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.
