New go-kart track opens at Aloha Stadium Swap Meet

by: Web Staff

File – Go-karts at at the new BTR Karting track at the Aloha Stadium Swap Meet, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 26, 2021. (BTR Karting photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is a new, fun attraction at the Aloha Stadium Swap Meet.

“BTR Karting” has opened a go-kart track near the main entrance on Salt Lake Boulevard.

There are single-rider and dual-rider options. Each ride costs $30 and includes 25 laps around a controlled track.

The new go-kart track is open on weekends from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.

