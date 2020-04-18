New future fire station to be built in Waialua

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) announced today that the department acquired a new property, which will be the future site of the Waialua Fire Station.

The property was acquired from the Dole Food Company, Inc. and the sale is scheduled to close Friday, April 17. The property is located on Lot 463 at the corner of Waialua Beach Road and Goodale Avenue.



“While the old station is remarkable with its history and length of service, serving the area for nearly a century, a brand new station will help us provide the Waialua community the updated service it needs”, said Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “Pride, Service, and Dedication is the motto for the Honolulu Fire Department, and this new station will be a building the firefighters will be able to take pride in for many years to come. It is very appropriate that we announce this acquisition at this time as it demonstrates the City and County of Honolulu continues to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic. And what better way to honor the first responders who are on the front line of fighting this virus and putting their lives on the line, than by building for our firefighters in Waialua, a state-of-the-art fire station.”



The new fire station will occupy more than 5.3 acres of land at a cost of $1,330,000. The acquisition commenced in July 2019 and took approximately 10 months to complete. The new fire station will replace the present Waialua Fire Station, which was built in 1933 and is located at 66-420 Haleʻiwa Road.