New ‘Forest Bathing’ location offered on the west side of Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Forest Bathing Hawaii has expanded and is now offering their practice to West Oahu.

Phyllis Look, the owner and founder of Forest Bathing Hawaii, said this type of practice can be very therapeutic.

Currently she holds small groups of 10 at Lyon Arboretum every Friday where she encourages everyone to slow down, ground themselves in their environment and reflect.

This new expanded experience will be held at Camp Pālehua, a puʻuhonua (place of refuge) on private lands on the southern slopes of the Waiʻanae mountains.

Instead of a traditional forest bathing path, this slow hike along the Nānākuli Lookout trail requires a basic level of physical fitness.

If you opt to take a dip in nature on the west side, you’ll have opportunities to sit quietly in contemplation, as well as share with others in the small group.

Every forest bathing walk will end with a tea ceremony at the lookout with its breathtaking views.

This is a family friendly event, however the minimum age of a participant is 12 years old.

You will need to have proof of full vaccination on entry, along with following the current CDC guidelines.

It’s suggested to bring a face mask, hand sanitizer, water, hat, sunglasses, sunscreen, insect repellent and a casual backpack to hold your stuff.

For more information or to sign up for this new location click here.