New fare Kauai Bus structure to go into effect on Jan 1, 2020

KAUAI (KHON2) — As part of the recommendations provided by Kauai’s recently completed Short Range Transit Plan (STRP), The Kauai Bus is announcing that a new fare structure will be going into effect Jan. 1, 2020.

“Among our goals are to better serve the mobility needs of both residents and visitors and improve the convenience, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of transit service,” said Transportation Agency Executive Celia Mahikoa. “The Short Range Transit Plan was developed to achieve these objectives.”

The following fare structure will be effective next year for the paratransit service:

Seniors 65 years and older, $4/trip;

ADA registered, $2/trip;

10-trip ticket book for paratransit seniors 65 years and older, $40; and

10-trip ticket book for paratransit ADA bus users, $20.

Additionally, bus passes will no longer be accepted for paratransit service effective Jan. 1, 2020.

The following fare structure will be effective next year for the fixed/public route:

General public, $2/trip for the mainline and $0.50/trip for the shuttle;

Seniors 65 years and older, $1/trip for the mainline and $0.25/trip for the shuttle;

Youth seven to 18 years, $1/trip for the mainline and $0.25/trip for the shuttle;

ADA bus users, $1/trip for the mainline and $0.25/trip for the shuttle;

One day pass for the general public, $4;

One day pass for ADA bus users, seniors 65 years and older, and youth seven to 18 years, $2;

Monthly pass for the general public, $45;

Monthly pass for ADA bus users, seniors 65 years and older, and youth seven to 18 years, $22.50;

Annual pass for the general public, $500; and

Annual pass for ADA users, seniors 65 years and older, and youth seven to 18 years, $250.

Additional information can be found online at www.kauai.gov/transportation, the County of Kaua‘i and the Kaua‘i Bus Facebook pages, or at 808-246-8110.