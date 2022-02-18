New family-friendly free event taking place this Saturday at Hawai’i State Art Museum

HONOLUU (KHON2) — This Saturday is opening weekend for Hawaiʻi Triennial 2022 being held at the Hawai’i State Art Museum (HiSAM).

This free event will take place at 250 South Hotel St. Second Floor between 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

This new, fun-filled, family friendly event offers hands-on art activities, live music and a photo booth.

Hawaii Contemporary is calling the event Super Saturday and encourages families to come out, spend quality time together, make art and learn something new. 

If you head on down to the event you’ll also have an opportunity to see the 59th Annual Hawai’i Regional Scholastic Art Awards Exhibition. 

For more information about this free family fun event head to HiSAM’s website

