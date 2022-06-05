HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new exhibit will be coming to Ala Moana Center and tickets will soon be on sale for it.

The immersive attraction, The Search For Snoopy: A Peanuts Adventure will open at Ala Moana Center for an exclusive debut engagement before embarking on its North America tour.

The exhibit takes fans of Charles Schulz’s beloved comic strip on an adventure inside the Peanuts world. People will be able to explore Charlie Brown’s bedroom, help Linus hunt for The Great Pumpkin, visit Lucy’s help booth, and much more.

There will be eight zones with interactive activities and as the adventure unfolds guests will also be given clues to help search for Snoopy.

Tickets for the exhibit will be on sale on June 9 and it will open at Ala Moana Center on July 1. To pre-register for pre-sale access and view additional information, click here.