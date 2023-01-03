LANAI CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Euro-centric history of Hawai’i is relatively short compared to the long history of that of the Hawaiian peoples.

The Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center announced it is launching a new virtual exhibit that will show viewers the history of the island’s changing landscape.

The new exhibit is an audio-visual journey into the past. It is the hope of the center that the experience will help residents visualize a way forward in understanding the island today.

The From Mauka to Makai: Changing Landscapes of Lānaʻi exhibit can be accessed online.

“This exhibit showcases the ever-evolving and dynamic relationship between people and place,” said Lānaʻi CHC Executive Director Shelly Preza, whose lineage on the island can be traced for centuries. “We hope this exhibit creates a dialogue between past and present in order to create an informed, bright future for Lānaʻi.”

A photo shows Kaumalapau Harbor located in Lānaʻi, Hawai’i. (Photo/Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center) A photo shows Keomoku Child Horsemen in Lānaʻi, Hawai’i. (Photo/Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center) A photo shows Lanai City Northwest in Lānaʻi, Hawai’i. (Photo/Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center) A photo shows the landscape of Lānaʻi island in Hawai’i. (Photo/Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center) A photo shows Manele in Lānaʻi, Hawai’i. (Photo/Del Rosario Collection via Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center) A photo shows Manele Panoramic in Lānaʻi, Hawai’i. (Photo/Del Rosario Collection via Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center)

Visitors of the exhibit will have an opportunity to learn about how much the island’s landscape and peoples changed after James Dole purchased and colonized the island in 1922 to create a pineapple industry. Visitors will also be able to see how the introduction of grazing animals altered the island’s landscape and culture in Kō‘ele.

“Lānaʻi City was developed and Kaumālapaʻu Harbor was constructed as nearly 20,000 acres of land were dedicated to tropical fruit. Noteworthy places such as Mānele, Hulopoʻe and Keōmoku are highlighted with information about their ancient roots and modern uses.” said the The Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center.

Sadly, the exhibit highlights how much environmental degradation has occurred on Lānaʻi since economic colonization took control.

According to the The Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center, pineapple production and ranching have contributed to the deterioration of Lānaʻi’s landscape. While the introduction of animals like deer and mouflon sheep continue to ravage the landscape, native plants only exist in pockets amongst invasive plant species that are growing out of control.

Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center said they are constantly looking for historical stories, photographs and information on Lānaʻi’s culture and heritage. Those with information can contact them.