New erosion project will close parts of Kuhio Beach in Waikiki

Beach goers frolic on Waikiki Beach, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Honolulu. Hurricane Lane has weakened as it approaches Hawaii but was still expected to pack a wallop, forecasters said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Parts of Kuhio Beach in Waikiki will be closed for a new erosion project on Monday, November 3.

Work will include transferring 700 cubic yards of sand from the diamond head swim basin of the beach for a 95-foot long sandbag groin.

The groin and sand will stabilize the section of the beach park fronting the Duke Kahanamoku statue.

The project will cost more than $560,000 dollars and is being paid for through a public-private partnership with the Waikiki Beach Special Improvement District.

Work is expected to take two to three weeks.