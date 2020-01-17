New ‘Dolphin Splash’ Keiki Interaction at Sea Life Park

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Sea Life Park Hawaii introduces its newest interactive experience for keiki with Dolphin Splash!

With its debut on New Year Day 2020, Dolphin Splash enables younger children to watch and learn how dolphins move through the water, while safely standing on a knee-deep platform.

Designed for smaller adventurers as well as guests who do not wish a fully-submerged experience, Dolphin Splash provides an opportunity to touch and even feed dolphins, while also learning basic dolphin trainer hand signals.

The Dolphin Splash program is a perfect way for keiki three years of age and up to experience a dolphin encounter in a safe and knowledgeable enviornment.

The program will take place daily based on availability, at 11:45 am to 1:15 pm.

The interactions run for 30 minutes, with 10 minutes of water safety review and 20 minutes of experience.

For more information, go to www.sealifeparkhawaii.com.