New director, deputy director selected to lead Honolulu Department of Community Services

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a long search, the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Community Services (DCS) has announced a new director and deputy director.

Hawaii Former Chief Procurement Officer Sarah Allen will serve as director of DCS and Former Senior Director of Government and Community Relations at Kaiser Permanente Joy Barua, joins the City as deputy director.

“Our Transition Team conducted extensive interviews to select our Director of Community Services,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “When we first met Sarah Allen, we all knew our efforts had been rewarded. Sarah’s leadership and professional experience is perfect for this challenge and her warm positive attitude is exactly what we needed for this vital area of our City operations.”

Director Allen, whose business experience spans over 25 years in general operations management, leadership, financial and contract management, has also previously served in the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army Intelligence and the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, according to the City.

Deputy Director Barua’s multidisciplinary leadership spans 24 years in non-profit, health, higher education and economic development sectors.

“Joy Barua’s decision to join our team was almost too good to be true,” said Mayor Blangiardi. “I am most pleased at the potential of having Sarah and Joy working together.”