New dinosaur exhibit at Bishop Museum explores the moments before and after extinction

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Want to walk among some of the most iconic dinosaurs that ruled earth 66 million years ago?



You can thanks to Bishop Museum’s newest exhibit coming this fall.

Expedition Dinosaurs, Rise of the Mammals will focus on the day before and the years after the massive extinction event that wiped out dinosaurs.

There will be 10 life-like animatronic dinosaurs, Interactive features, an asteroid experience, and more.

The new exhibit runs from Oct. 2, 2021 through Jan, 23, 2022.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 2.

For more information, visit https://www.bishopmuseum.org/